UN Security Council Demands Halt to M23 Offensive

The United Nations Security Council issued a strong demand on Sunday, urging M23 rebel forces to cease their offensive toward Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Council also called for the immediate withdrawal of 'external forces' in the region, highlighting the regional instability caused by these actors.

Additionally, the Council expressed alarm over ongoing GPS jamming and spoofing activities supporting M23 operations in North Kivu, which threaten civil aviation safety and hinder humanitarian efforts.

