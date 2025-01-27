Left Menu

U.S. and Colombia Avoid Trade War with Migrant Flight Agreement

The U.S. and Colombia avoided a trade war after Colombia agreed to accept deported migrants via U.S. military flights. President Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions but will hold off as long as Colombia complies with the terms. Colombia's President Gustavo Petro opposed the military deportation flights but seeks dignified returns for deportees.

U.S. and Colombia Avoid Trade War with Migrant Flight Agreement
The United States and Colombia narrowly averted a trade war this past weekend following an agreement on the acceptance of deported migrants via U.S. military flights, according to a White House announcement on Sunday.

President Donald Trump had earlier issued warnings of potential tariffs and sanctions aimed at Colombia for its initial refusal to accept the deportees via military aircraft, a critical part of his intensifying immigration policies. However, within hours of the initial threat, the White House confirmed that Colombia would comply with Trump's terms, leading to an indefinite suspension of the proposed penalties.

Despite prior opposition by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who had compared the deportation raids to Nazi tactics, the Colombian government expressed readiness to facilitate civilian deportation flights. Moving forward, tensions may yet rise if the U.S. resorts to alternative measures aimed at curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

