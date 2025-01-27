Left Menu

Ceasefire Paves Way for Palestinian Return Amid Tensions

Palestinians were allowed to return to northern Gaza after a 15-month war, following a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire aims to de-escalate the conflict and facilitate the release of hostages. Mediators resolved disputes concerning the release of hostages by Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:16 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel has begun allowing Palestinians to return to the heavily destroyed northern Gaza Strip. This marks the first time entry has been permitted since the early weeks of the 15-month conflict with Hamas, under a fragile ceasefire agreement.

The release of the hostages has been a contentious point, with tensions simmering between Hamas and Israel. The hostages, whose fates were mediated by Qatar, were to be released in phases, with initial releases scheduled for Thursday and the following Saturday, amidst a broader prisoner swap.

As the situation remains volatile, Israel and Hamas continue to navigate through tough negotiations, with the future of the second ceasefire phase uncertain. Both sides have significant demands and grievances as the humanitarian crisis remains dire with high casualties and mass displacements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

