Federal Immigration Crackdown in Chicago Sparks Tension

Top Trump administration officials spearheaded a large-scale immigration operation in Chicago, marking a stark expansion of federal enforcement. This includes coordination among various federal agencies like ICE, FBI, DEA, and ATF. The operation focused on arrests related to drug trafficking by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:25 IST
In a bold federal initiative, Trump administration officials intensified immigration enforcement in Chicago, America's third-largest city. The crackdown marks a significant expansion of President Trump's aggressive deportation strategy, which now involves multiple federal agencies.

ICE, with added support from entities like the FBI, DEA, and ATF, reported nearly 1,242 arrests over the weekend, focusing on criminal activities, including drug trafficking by Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The operation saw key figures like Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove and 'border czar' Tom Homan participating in the raids.

Tensions run high in Chicago, particularly within immigrant communities fearful of extensive detentions. Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the operation's chilling effect, while immigrant rights groups moved legally to limit ICE's reach, underscoring the growing divide over immigration policies.

