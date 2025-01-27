Kejriwal Unveils Ambitious AAP Manifesto for Delhi Elections

On Monday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal presented the party's manifesto, 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee,' for the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections. He accused the BJP of imitating AAP's governance commitments, emphasizing AAP's effective delivery of its promises.

The manifesto includes 15 key guarantees, starting with robust job creation and monthly financial aid for women under the Mahila Samman Yojana. Other promises involve senior citizens' free healthcare, comprehensive water and electricity support, and infrastructure advancements such as cleaning the Yamuna River.

Additionally, the manifesto pledges scholarships for SC and ST students, financial support for auto and cab drivers, and improved security through RWAs. Kejriwal's approach reaffirms AAP's welfare-focused governance, contrasting BJP's plans to halt these initiatives if elected. Election results are eagerly awaited on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)