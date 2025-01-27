Espionage Allegations: Filipino Wife Defends Chinese Husband

The Filipino wife of a Chinese national arrested for espionage in the Philippines recently defended her husband. She refuted claims that he functioned as a spy and insisted his work merely involves surveys for a self-driving car company.

Deng Yuanqing was apprehended alongside two Filipinos on charges of espionage, following the seizure of equipment reportedly used to survey military sites and key infrastructures. However, his wife, Noemi Deng, stated at a press conference that her husband is innocent.

The arrest occurred amidst escalating tensions between China and the Philippines, with Manila seeking closer defense relationships with the U.S. The Chinese embassy dismissed the espionage allegations as unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)