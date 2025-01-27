Left Menu

Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Against AAP's Registration

The Delhi High Court declined to entertain a plea challenging the registration of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of not disclosing criminal records. The petitioner alleged a violation of Supreme Court directives. The court noted the Supreme Court's directions but cited no de-recognition provision for political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:01 IST
Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Against AAP's Registration
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea that sought the cancellation of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) registration. The plea claimed that the party failed to disclose criminal records of its members ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, an action alleged to violate Supreme Court directives.

Filed by Ashwin Mudgal, the petition urged the court to instruct the Election Commission of India to revoke AAP's status. It argued that the lack of disclosure was against the Supreme Court’s requirement for transparency in candidates' criminal backgrounds.

Despite the allegations linking AAP to a liquor scam, the court maintained that there is no existing legal provision to de-register a political party. The petitioner withdrew the appeal, choosing instead to potentially pursue the matter with the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025