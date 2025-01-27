Delhi High Court Rejects Plea Against AAP's Registration

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea that sought the cancellation of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) registration. The plea claimed that the party failed to disclose criminal records of its members ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, an action alleged to violate Supreme Court directives.

Filed by Ashwin Mudgal, the petition urged the court to instruct the Election Commission of India to revoke AAP's status. It argued that the lack of disclosure was against the Supreme Court’s requirement for transparency in candidates' criminal backgrounds.

Despite the allegations linking AAP to a liquor scam, the court maintained that there is no existing legal provision to de-register a political party. The petitioner withdrew the appeal, choosing instead to potentially pursue the matter with the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)