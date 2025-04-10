Supreme Court Faces Contentious Battle Over Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

Legal intervention applications supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, have been filed in the Supreme Court. The applicants argue that the amendments align with the Indian Constitution, countering petitions that label the act as discriminatory against the Muslim community.

Satish Kumar Aggarwal and Vishnu Gupta are among those opposing the challenge to the amendments, emphasizing no rights violations. They claim previous Waqf laws allowed unjust land acquisitions, prompting legislative reforms.

The amendments, which recently received presidential assent, have sparked significant debate. Opponents, including high-profile politicians and Muslim organizations, argue the act is arbitrary and permits excessive government intervention. A Supreme Court hearing scheduled for April 16 will address the challenges.

