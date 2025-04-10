Supreme Court Faces Contentious Battle Over Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025
Intervention applications supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, have reached the Supreme Court. They assert constitutional alignment, countering petitions challenging the act as discriminatory. Prominent figures and organizations have opposed the amendments, citing concerns over religious rights. A critical hearing is set for April 16.
Legal intervention applications supporting the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, have been filed in the Supreme Court. The applicants argue that the amendments align with the Indian Constitution, countering petitions that label the act as discriminatory against the Muslim community.
Satish Kumar Aggarwal and Vishnu Gupta are among those opposing the challenge to the amendments, emphasizing no rights violations. They claim previous Waqf laws allowed unjust land acquisitions, prompting legislative reforms.
The amendments, which recently received presidential assent, have sparked significant debate. Opponents, including high-profile politicians and Muslim organizations, argue the act is arbitrary and permits excessive government intervention. A Supreme Court hearing scheduled for April 16 will address the challenges.
