Supreme Court to Rule on Waqf Act: A Legal Crossroad

The Supreme Court is preparing for a significant hearing regarding the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The session, to be held on April 16, will be led by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, including Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan.

In anticipation of the hearings, the Centre has lodged a caveat with the apex court, ensuring it is heard before any decisions are rendered. This precautionary legal measure underscores the central government's vested interest in the case.

The legislation, recently enacted by Parliament, has sparked over a dozen petitions from politicians and organizations like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. These groups challenge the act's constitutional standing, elevating the issue to a legal crossroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)