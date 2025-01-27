Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Deliberates on Appeals in RG Kar Hospital Case

The Calcutta High Court has reserved its order on two appeals challenging the sentence of Sanjay Roy, convicted for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital. The West Bengal government and CBI seek capital punishment, arguing that life imprisonment is inadequate.

Updated: 27-01-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:19 IST
Calcutta High Court Deliberates on Appeals in RG Kar Hospital Case
In a significant legal development, the Calcutta High Court has reserved its decision on the admission of two appeals regarding the RG Kar hospital case. The appeals, filed separately by the West Bengal government and the CBI, challenge the life sentence awarded to convict Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a doctor.

The division bench, led by Justice Debangsu Basak, listened to arguments from both the state government and the CBI. The prosecuting agencies contend that the life imprisonment sentence handed down by the Sealdah sessions court on January 20 is insufficient, advocating instead for capital punishment.

Both parties raised the issue of who has the right to appeal the sentence. The CBI maintains that, as the primary investigative and prosecuting authority, it holds this right. Meanwhile, the state government insists it also has the standing to appeal the trial court's ruling. Lawyers representing the victim's and convict's families were also present.

