Gruesome Double Murder Shakes Kerala Neighborhood

In Kerala, an elderly woman and her 53-year-old son were brutally killed by a neighbor. The attacker, released on bail previously for a related crime, allegedly acted out of personal animosity. An investigation is underway to locate the suspect, who fled immediately after the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:20 IST
An elderly woman and her 53-year-old son were savagely murdered in broad daylight in northern Kerala, police reported on Monday.

The victims, identified as Meenakshi, alias Lakshmi, 72, and her son Sudhakaran, were killed near their home in Pothundi under the Nenmara police station jurisdiction at 10 am.

Authorities suspect their neighbor, Chenthamara, 57, released on bail for allegedly killing Sudhakaran's wife earlier, committed the crime. Chenthamara is believed to harbor animosity towards the family, blaming them for family troubles, police said. A manhunt has been launched for Chenthamara, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

