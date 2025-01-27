Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Attempt to Vandalize Ambedkar Statue

Union minister Ramdas Athawale condemned the attempted vandalism of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar, calling for an investigation. The RPI (A) will hold protests in Punjab and Maharashtra. A suspect was arrested after a viral video showed the incident. Athawale plans to visit the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has expressed strong condemnation over the recent attempt to vandalize a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Amritsar, urging for a thorough investigation. The incident, which has sparked outrage, was captured on video and quickly circulated online.

In a statement, Athawale, who is also the chief of the Republican Party of India (A), announced that party members would hold demonstrations in both Punjab and Maharashtra to demand justice and accountability from the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, which he holds accountable for the vandalism attempt.

Police have apprehended a man accused of trying to damage the statue. The video footage shows a man climbing the statue with the aid of a steel ladder while carrying a hammer. Athawale is expected to visit the location on Wednesday to assess the situation firsthand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

