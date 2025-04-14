Himachal Pradesh Unveils Ambedkar Statue Amid New Development Initiatives

In a significant event on Ambedkar Jayanti, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar at the Deputy Commissioner Office in Hamirpur. This initiative was part of a broader effort to honor the architect of India's Constitution.

Amid financial constraints, including cuts in GST compensation and revenue deficit grants, the state government announced Rs 38 crore worth of development projects. These steps reflect a commitment to strengthening the fiscal infrastructure, according to a statement from the Chief Minister.

In healthcare advancements, the Himachal government plans to establish departments for Nephrology and Neurology at Hamirpur Medical College, following the recently inaugurated Cardiology Department. Additionally, projects like a dedicated Cancer Care Institute with an Rs 85 crore budget underline a focused approach to regional healthcare improvement.

