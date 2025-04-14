Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Unveils Ambedkar Statue Amid New Development Initiatives

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled Dr. B R Ambedkar's statue on Ambedkar Jayanti at Hamirpur. Despite fiscal challenges, new projects worth Rs 38 crore were announced. The CM emphasized strengthening healthcare services and rural economy through new departments and increased support prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Ambedkar Statue Amid New Development Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event on Ambedkar Jayanti, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a statue of Dr. B R Ambedkar at the Deputy Commissioner Office in Hamirpur. This initiative was part of a broader effort to honor the architect of India's Constitution.

Amid financial constraints, including cuts in GST compensation and revenue deficit grants, the state government announced Rs 38 crore worth of development projects. These steps reflect a commitment to strengthening the fiscal infrastructure, according to a statement from the Chief Minister.

In healthcare advancements, the Himachal government plans to establish departments for Nephrology and Neurology at Hamirpur Medical College, following the recently inaugurated Cardiology Department. Additionally, projects like a dedicated Cancer Care Institute with an Rs 85 crore budget underline a focused approach to regional healthcare improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025