Elderly Couple Awarded Rs 50,000 in Airline Service Dispute

In a notable decision by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai South, Lufthansa German Airlines has been ordered to compensate an elderly couple with Rs 50,000 for deficiencies in service experienced on their round-trip to Frankfurt.

The commission, presided over by President B Jijaa, concluded that the couple faced significant disruptions, including flight delays that led to missed connections, and inappropriate handling of onboard seating issues. The couple, Joju Dominic and his wife Jasmine Joju, both senior citizens, were subject to numerous inconveniences, such as a prolonged delay caused by cleaning the aircraft, and subsequent miss of their connecting flight.

In addition to the travel disruption, the couple alleged unprofessional behavior from the airline staff and insufficient support offered during a water leakage incident from the overhead compartment. Despite Lufthansa's attempt to rebook the couple on a new flight, further issues arose on their return leg, prompting the consumer forum to rule in the couple's favor, recognizing the mental agony and additional costs incurred.

