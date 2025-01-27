Left Menu

Elderly Couple Awarded Rs 50,000 in Airline Service Dispute

An elderly couple was awarded Rs 50,000 by a consumer forum in Chennai as compensation for service deficiencies by Lufthansa German Airlines during their round trip to Frankfurt. Their grievances included flight delays, mishandling of seating issues, and inconvenience endured during their journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 14:30 IST
Elderly Couple Awarded Rs 50,000 in Airline Service Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable decision by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chennai South, Lufthansa German Airlines has been ordered to compensate an elderly couple with Rs 50,000 for deficiencies in service experienced on their round-trip to Frankfurt.

The commission, presided over by President B Jijaa, concluded that the couple faced significant disruptions, including flight delays that led to missed connections, and inappropriate handling of onboard seating issues. The couple, Joju Dominic and his wife Jasmine Joju, both senior citizens, were subject to numerous inconveniences, such as a prolonged delay caused by cleaning the aircraft, and subsequent miss of their connecting flight.

In addition to the travel disruption, the couple alleged unprofessional behavior from the airline staff and insufficient support offered during a water leakage incident from the overhead compartment. Despite Lufthansa's attempt to rebook the couple on a new flight, further issues arose on their return leg, prompting the consumer forum to rule in the couple's favor, recognizing the mental agony and additional costs incurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025