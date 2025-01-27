Sweden Investigates Undersea Cable Sabotage

Swedish authorities have launched an investigation into the damage of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, reportedly caused by external interference, after boarding a Maltese-flagged vessel. The Swedish Security Services confirmed their involvement but declined to provide further details.

The cables, connecting Latvia and Sweden, were damaged in Sweden's exclusive economic zone, prompting NATO to deploy patrol ships. This move has intensified efforts to identify the source of the sabotage, with Swedish prosecutors ordering the seizure of the ship as part of their investigation.

A coastguard escorted the bulk carrier Vezhen to Swedish waters. It anchored near Karlskrona, with footage appearing to suggest a damaged anchor. However, Latvian navy confirmed that three ships remain under scrutiny. NATO has strengthened its naval presence in response to potential security threats in the Baltic Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)