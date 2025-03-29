Left Menu

Columbia's Leadership Shift: Katrina Armstrong Returns to Medical Post

Columbia University's interim president Katrina Armstrong has resigned to return to her previous role at the university's medical center. Her decision comes shortly after Columbia agreed to policy changes required by the Trump administration for funding resumption. Claire Shipman steps in as acting president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-03-2025 06:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 06:45 IST
Columbia University's leadership sees a shift as interim president Katrina Armstrong steps down to return to her former role at the university's medical center.

This decision follows Columbia's compliance with policy adjustments demanded by the Trump administration to restore USD 400 million in government funding. Armstrong is poised to resume her position as CEO of Columbia's Irving Medical Center, a role involving key responsibilities in health and biomedical sciences.

Her departure from the interim position comes in the backdrop of previous president Minouche Shafik's resignation, which occurred amid scrutiny of her management during campus protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict. Claire Shipman has been appointed as acting president while the search for a long-term successor proceeds.

