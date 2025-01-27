Police Nab Notorious Criminal with Firearm and Heroin Haul
Police arrested Panku Raja, a suspected criminal, after confiscating a 9-mm pistol and heroin. With 12 FIRs against him, Raja was caught in Bishnah following his recent release under the Public Safety Act. A new investigation aims to uncover the narcotics and weapon network.
Authorities achieved a significant breakthrough on Monday with the arrest of Panku Raja, a suspected hardened criminal, in possession of a 9-mm pistol and heroin.
Raja, known for his troubled history with 12 police complaints previously filed against him, was apprehended in Bishnah shortly after his release under the Public Safety Act.
Police are intensifying their investigations to dismantle the possible networks associated with the seized narcotics and firearm. Officials emphasize their ongoing dedication to maintaining public safety and cracking down on deviant elements.
