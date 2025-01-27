Interpol's Crackdown: East Africa's Terrorism Battle
Across east Africa, thirty-seven suspected terrorists, including ISIS members, have been arrested through joint efforts by Interpol and Afripol. These operations highlight international collaboration against rising terrorism threats amidst regional political instability and socioeconomic challenges.
Interpol announced the arrests of thirty-seven alleged terrorists, including suspected associates of the Islamic State, across east Africa over the past two months. This intensified crackdown was conducted with Afripol between November and December.
The effort comes amid growing fears that the ISIS militant group could be resurging, particularly following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. In a New Year's Day incident, a U.S. Army veteran brandishing an ISIS flag drove into a crowd in New Orleans, causing fifteen deaths.
The largest number of arrests were made in Kenya, with seventeen captured, including two suspected ISIS affiliates. Additional arrests occurred in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Somalia. Cyril Gout from Interpol emphasized the vital role of international cooperation in combatting terrorism within the politically and socioeconomically fragile region of East Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
