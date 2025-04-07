Left Menu

Justice Delayed: The Case of Agnes Wanjiru and British Soldiers in Kenya

Kenyan investigators completed a probe into the 2012 death of Agnes Wanjiru, last seen with British soldiers. Her body's discovery in a septic tank sparked a prolonged fight for justice by her family. UK Defence Secretary John Healey pledged support to expedite the judicial process and meet Kenyan authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan criminal investigators announced on Monday the conclusion of their investigation into the 2012 death of young mother Agnes Wanjiru, linking it to British soldiers stationed in the country for training exercises. The case, now under review, gained renewed attention for its prolonged delay in justice.

The 21-year-old's body was discovered in a septic tank in Nanyuki town weeks after she was reportedly last seen leaving a local bar with British military personnel. Her family has long sought justice, expressing frustration over the lack of legal action. During a recent visit to Kenya, UK Defence Secretary John Healey assured Wanjiru's relatives of comprehensive support in their pursuit of justice.

Healey's commitment includes discussions with Kenyan President William Ruto to accelerate the case's progression. Despite Britain's substantial annual investment in Kenya's military training, the presence of British forces has raised concerns among locals regarding their conduct and environmental impact.

