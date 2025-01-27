Left Menu

Unheard Voices of GB Road: The Struggles Behind Delhi's Elections

Garstin Bastion (GB) Road, a hub for sex workers in Delhi, faces crippling civic issues, often ignored by politicians. As assembly elections approach, these workers continue to bear inadequate water, electricity, and sanitation. Despite their votes, promises from leaders remain unmet, highlighting systemic neglect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 15:37 IST
Unheard Voices of GB Road: The Struggles Behind Delhi's Elections
  • Country:
  • India

In the shadow of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the bustling lanes of Garstin Bastion (GB) Road tell a story of persistent struggle. Home to thousands of sex workers, the area is plagued by inadequate civic amenities, a situation neglected by political leaders focused on electoral gains.

Savitri, who has worked here for over 30 years, speaks of the community's hardships, sharing cramped spaces and lacking basic infrastructure like reliable water and electricity. Amid campaign promises, the reality of their living conditions remains harsh, with narrow drains and overcrowded rooms symbolizing their plight.

Rani, reflecting on her decade-long experience in the area, voices frustration at the hollow assurances from successive governments. Despite generating votes, sex workers at GB Road are left unseen, their essential needs ignored amid a louder political narrative that fails to address their realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025