Unheard Voices of GB Road: The Struggles Behind Delhi's Elections
Garstin Bastion (GB) Road, a hub for sex workers in Delhi, faces crippling civic issues, often ignored by politicians. As assembly elections approach, these workers continue to bear inadequate water, electricity, and sanitation. Despite their votes, promises from leaders remain unmet, highlighting systemic neglect.
- Country:
- India
In the shadow of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the bustling lanes of Garstin Bastion (GB) Road tell a story of persistent struggle. Home to thousands of sex workers, the area is plagued by inadequate civic amenities, a situation neglected by political leaders focused on electoral gains.
Savitri, who has worked here for over 30 years, speaks of the community's hardships, sharing cramped spaces and lacking basic infrastructure like reliable water and electricity. Amid campaign promises, the reality of their living conditions remains harsh, with narrow drains and overcrowded rooms symbolizing their plight.
Rani, reflecting on her decade-long experience in the area, voices frustration at the hollow assurances from successive governments. Despite generating votes, sex workers at GB Road are left unseen, their essential needs ignored amid a louder political narrative that fails to address their realities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Sanitation Workers Demand Urgent Reforms Ahead of Assembly Polls
Congress announces 300 units of free electricity for Delhi residents ahead of polls.
Intensified Crackdown: Sambhal's Electricity Theft Scandal Unveiled
Kejriwal's Transformative Impact: Schools, Clinics, and Free Electricity Fuel AAP's Campaign
AAP's Promise: Free Water and Electricity for Renters If Back in Power