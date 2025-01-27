Unheard Voices of GB Road: The Struggles Behind Delhi's Elections

In the shadow of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the bustling lanes of Garstin Bastion (GB) Road tell a story of persistent struggle. Home to thousands of sex workers, the area is plagued by inadequate civic amenities, a situation neglected by political leaders focused on electoral gains.

Savitri, who has worked here for over 30 years, speaks of the community's hardships, sharing cramped spaces and lacking basic infrastructure like reliable water and electricity. Amid campaign promises, the reality of their living conditions remains harsh, with narrow drains and overcrowded rooms symbolizing their plight.

Rani, reflecting on her decade-long experience in the area, voices frustration at the hollow assurances from successive governments. Despite generating votes, sex workers at GB Road are left unseen, their essential needs ignored amid a louder political narrative that fails to address their realities.

(With inputs from agencies.)