Russian forces have successfully regained control of Nikolayevo-Darino in the Kursk region, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Defence Ministry announced this on Monday, highlighting the strategic importance of the village.

The move comes after a Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory on August 6, which caught many by surprise and intensified military engagements in the area. Moscow's forces have been actively working to expel Ukrainian troops from Kursk since then.

This recent victory underscores the dynamic and volatile nature of the border conflict, with both sides vying for control over key regions. The situation remains tense as military actions continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)