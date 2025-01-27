Left Menu

Russian Troops Regain Kursk Village Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russian troops have reclaimed the village of Nikolayevo-Darino in Kursk from Ukrainian forces. This follows a surprise incursion by Kyiv on August 6. The Defence Ministry confirmed the successful reclaiming of the territory, as Moscow continues its push to remove Ukrainian presence from the region.

Russian Troops Regain Kursk Village Amid Ongoing Conflict
  • Russia

Russian forces have successfully regained control of Nikolayevo-Darino in the Kursk region, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Defence Ministry announced this on Monday, highlighting the strategic importance of the village.

The move comes after a Ukrainian incursion into Russian territory on August 6, which caught many by surprise and intensified military engagements in the area. Moscow's forces have been actively working to expel Ukrainian troops from Kursk since then.

This recent victory underscores the dynamic and volatile nature of the border conflict, with both sides vying for control over key regions. The situation remains tense as military actions continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

