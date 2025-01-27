Left Menu

Delhi CM Raises Alarm on Water Quality Amid Polls

The Election Commission requested Haryana to report on Delhi CM Atishi's claims regarding high ammonia levels in water sourced from Haryana. This issue, highlighted by Delhi and Punjab's chief ministers, could affect water supply during Delhi's assembly elections on February 5, with counting slated for February 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:50 IST
Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi (Photo/AAP Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

On Monday, the Election Commission demanded a factual report from Haryana in response to allegations raised by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi concerning ammonia levels in water provided by Haryana.

The accusations, brought forth by the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab, suggest that elevated ammonia levels could disrupt water supply amid Delhi's ongoing assembly election process.

The EC has instructed the Haryana government to deliver a detailed report by noon on Tuesday. Delhi's 70-member Assembly election is scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

