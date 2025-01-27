Delhi CM Raises Alarm on Water Quality Amid Polls
The Election Commission requested Haryana to report on Delhi CM Atishi's claims regarding high ammonia levels in water sourced from Haryana. This issue, highlighted by Delhi and Punjab's chief ministers, could affect water supply during Delhi's assembly elections on February 5, with counting slated for February 8.
On Monday, the Election Commission demanded a factual report from Haryana in response to allegations raised by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi concerning ammonia levels in water provided by Haryana.
The accusations, brought forth by the chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab, suggest that elevated ammonia levels could disrupt water supply amid Delhi's ongoing assembly election process.
The EC has instructed the Haryana government to deliver a detailed report by noon on Tuesday. Delhi's 70-member Assembly election is scheduled for February 5, with vote counting set for February 8.
