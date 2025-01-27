Left Menu

Hamas Reveals Hostage Status Amid Ceasefire Talks

Hamas has provided mediators with a list indicating that 25 Israeli hostages are alive, though initially 33 were set for release. This information was conveyed to Israel through the mediators of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, highlighting developments in the hostage situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaza | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:29 IST
Hamas Reveals Hostage Status Amid Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Gaza Strip

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group, has handed over a crucial list to mediators, revealing that 25 Israeli hostages remain alive. Initially, 33 individuals were scheduled for release, marking a significant point in the hostage negotiations.

The information has been received by Israel via mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire agreement, suggesting progress in the delicate talks.

This revelation comes amid ongoing efforts to implement a lasting ceasefire, as both sides work through intermediaries to secure the hostages' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025