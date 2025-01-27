Hamas Reveals Hostage Status Amid Ceasefire Talks

Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group, has handed over a crucial list to mediators, revealing that 25 Israeli hostages remain alive. Initially, 33 individuals were scheduled for release, marking a significant point in the hostage negotiations.

The information has been received by Israel via mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire agreement, suggesting progress in the delicate talks.

This revelation comes amid ongoing efforts to implement a lasting ceasefire, as both sides work through intermediaries to secure the hostages' safe return.

(With inputs from agencies.)