Hamas Reveals Hostage Status Amid Ceasefire Talks
Hamas has provided mediators with a list indicating that 25 Israeli hostages are alive, though initially 33 were set for release. This information was conveyed to Israel through the mediators of the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, highlighting developments in the hostage situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaza | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:29 IST
Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group, has handed over a crucial list to mediators, revealing that 25 Israeli hostages remain alive. Initially, 33 individuals were scheduled for release, marking a significant point in the hostage negotiations.
The information has been received by Israel via mediators involved in the Gaza ceasefire agreement, suggesting progress in the delicate talks.
This revelation comes amid ongoing efforts to implement a lasting ceasefire, as both sides work through intermediaries to secure the hostages' safe return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
