Supreme Court Ensures Fairness in Chandigarh Mayoral Election

The Supreme Court has appointed Justice (retd) Jaishree Thakur as an independent observer for the upcoming Chandigarh mayoral election. The decision aims to ensure a free and fair election process after concerns were raised. The election is scheduled for January 30, and proceedings will be videographed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:46 IST
Supreme Court Ensures Fairness in Chandigarh Mayoral Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a significant step to ensure the transparency of the upcoming Chandigarh mayoral election by appointing a former high court judge as an independent observer. Justice (retd) Jaishree Thakur has been entrusted with overseeing the election scheduled for January 30, following a mutually agreeable proposal.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the importance of fairness and transparency, directing the election proceedings to be conducted under the watchful eye of the independent observer, with videography ensuring no discrepancies. The Chandigarh administration will compensate the observer with an honorarium of Rs 1 lakh, paying heed to all necessary security arrangements.

The move follows a suggestion by advocate general Gurminder Singh and has received no objection from the local administration, though the court has clarified that this should not set a precedent for other municipal bodies. The decision comes after past controversies in the election process, including contested results and accusations of ballot tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

