Judicial Immunity Questioned: VP Dhankhar's Call for Transparency

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has voiced concerns over the missing FIR in a scandal involving charred cash discovered at the residence of a high court judge. He questions if a 'category beyond law' is immune from prosecution and emphasizes the necessity for judicial transparency and scrutiny.

Dhankhar highlighted the Supreme Court's order for an in-house investigation into the case, urging that the independence of the judiciary should not shield it from inquiry. He stressed that such immunity might undermine institutional integrity and public trust in the justice system.

The Vice President further remarked that India's democracy relies on the purity of its justice system, asserting that transparency and accountability are crucial for preventing institutional degeneration.

