Judicial Immunity Questioned: VP Dhankhar's Call for Transparency

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raises concerns over the absence of an FIR in a case involving burnt cash found at a high court judge's residence. He questions the legal standing of the judiciary's in-house probe and asserts the need for transparency and accountability within the judicial system to maintain public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dhankhar highlighted the Supreme Court's order for an in-house investigation into the case, urging that the independence of the judiciary should not shield it from inquiry. He stressed that such immunity might undermine institutional integrity and public trust in the justice system.

The Vice President further remarked that India's democracy relies on the purity of its justice system, asserting that transparency and accountability are crucial for preventing institutional degeneration.

