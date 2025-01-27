Chief Minister's Wife in MUDA Land Allotment Controversy

Parvathi B M, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged MUDA land allotment scam. She is requested to provide evidence and records for the ongoing investigation.

The Additional Director of the ED, Muralikannan, issued the notice to Parvathi, stating the necessity of her presence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The summons is part of a broader probe into claims that Parvathi received compensatory sites in a prime Mysuru location.

The controversy revolves around a site allotment by the Mysore Urban Development Authority, which allegedly provided plots to Parvathi under a questionable 50:50 ratio scheme. Both the Lokayukta and ED are examining the legality of her land ownership at the time of the transaction.

