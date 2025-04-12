Left Menu

Haryana Politician Allegedly Duped in Rs 10 Lakh Scam

Former Congress MLA Sharda Rathore reportedly lost Rs 10 lakh, believing promises of facilitated meetings with top leaders and social media campaign management. Accused Brij Bhushan Sharma allegedly failed to fulfill these promises. Rathore's complaint has led to an FIR and investigations are underway.

Updated: 12-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:23 IST
Haryana Politician Allegedly Duped in Rs 10 Lakh Scam
Former Congress MLA from Ballabgarh, Sharda Rathore, claims she was defrauded of Rs 10 lakh. According to police, the alleged scam promised her meetings with national leaders and social media campaign support for elections.

An FIR has been lodged at Sector 17 police station following Rathore's complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharma. Rathore met Sharma during assembly elections, where he introduced himself as a close associate of senior leaders.

Allegedly, Sharma's family convinced her to pay the amount for the promised services, which were never delivered. A police officer stated that when Rathore demanded her money back, she received cheques that subsequently bounced. The case is under investigation, while the accused's lawyer denies the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

