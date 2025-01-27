Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Stays ED Notice Amid MUDA Land Scam

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily stayed the Enforcement Directorate's notice directing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi B M, and Urban Development Minister, Byrathi Suresh, to appear for questioning regarding the alleged MUDA land allotment scam that reportedly involved improper allocation of high-value compensatory sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has intervened by placing a stay on the Enforcement Directorate's notice against Parvathi B M, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh. The directive had asked them to present themselves for questioning concerning the MUDA land allotment scandal.

The ED had issued a summons for Parvathi B M to appear before the investigation officer, while Suresh was supposed to undergo questioning on a previous date. This case revolves around charges that Siddaramaiah's wife received high-value compensatory land plots in Mysuru, a situation raising accusations of wrongdoing.

Allegations have suggested that Parvathi lacked the legal ownership of the 3.16 acres of land in question, raising concerns over the legality of the compensatory scheme used for land acquisition. Both the Lokayukta and the ED are conducting their investigations into this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

