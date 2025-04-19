Tensions Rise as Ambedkar Banners Vandalized in Mysuru

In a disconcerting incident, banners featuring B R Ambedkar were found torn in Mysuru's Vajamangala village, sparking community unrest on Saturday. The police are investigating the case, which has generated considerable local dissent.

The villagers, enraged by the vandalism that coincided with the Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations, staged protests to demand swift action from the authorities. Police officials assured the community that efforts are underway to identify those responsible. Law enforcement has ramped up security to maintain peace in the region.

The investigation, led by Mysuru district Superintendent of Police P N Vishnuvardhana, involves forensic examination and review of CCTV footage to track down the perpetrators. The police have expressed confidence in resolving the case promptly, as the incident has heightened tensions in Vajamangala village.

