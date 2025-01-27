Goma in Turmoil: Fresh Unrest in Eastern Congo

In the largest city of eastern Congo, Goma, residents fled as Rwanda-backed M23 rebels claimed to have seized control from Congolese forces. This turmoil ensued despite UN Security Council resolutions urging insurgents to relinquish advances. The city, a strategic hub in mineral-rich North Kivu, remains tense amid escalating violence.

Congolese authorities acknowledged the presence of M23 rebels in Goma, but refrained from confirming they had fully taken control. Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya called for solidarity among Congolese citizens globally and reiterated a firm stance against territorial concessions. Meanwhile, the rebels' entrance spurred chaos, including a mass escape from Munzenze prison.

Goma's capture symbolizes a prolonged struggle between destabilizing forces and Congolese security, invoking international concern. Diplomacy falters as regional relations sour, with Congo accusing Rwanda of aggression—claims Rwanda denies. As residents scramble to safety, the humanitarian crisis deepens, raising alarms regarding regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)