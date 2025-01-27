Left Menu

Gaza's Joyful Yet Fragile Return: From Destruction to Hope

Thousands of Palestinians return home to northern Gaza, enthusiastic yet anxious about the remnants following a ceasefire in the 15-month-long war. Despite the wreckage, residents aim to reclaim their lives. The return coincides with hostages' release and highlights potential geopolitical controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians made their way north in Gaza on Monday, relieved to return home post-war, yet apprehensive about the condition of their homes amid the devastation. The homecoming, postponed earlier, was possible after an agreement involving Hamas releasing Israeli hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

In Israel, hostage families awaited updates on their relatives' statuses. People journeying north carried infants and belongings, with stories of hope and determination marking their return. Umm Mohammed Ali, thrilled to return, likened it to being reborn, as her family trekked back along the coastal road.

Gaza City welcomed its returning residents after crossing points opened early in the morning. Ecstatic cheers erupted in makeshift camps, as individuals prepared for the shift at dawn. The ongoing ceasefire agreement facilitated this movement despite the extensive damage created by the prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

