Tragic Accident Claims Teen's Life in Thane
A 17-year-old boy named Ashutosh Prajapati from Kalyan in Thane district tragically died after receiving an electric shock. The incident occurred while he was plucking leaves on the tin roof of his house and accidentally touched a live wire. A case of accidental death was registered.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident claimed the life of 17-year-old Ashutosh Prajapati in Kalyan, Thane district. The teenager was electrocuted while on the tin roof of his home, plucking leaves from a tree, authorities reported.
The unfortunate incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in the Khadegolawali area when Ashutosh inadvertently came into contact with a live electrical wire.
Efforts to save him proved futile, as he was declared deceased at a local hospital. Police have since registered a case of accidental death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
