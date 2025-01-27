Tragic Accident Claims Teen's Life in Thane

A tragic accident claimed the life of 17-year-old Ashutosh Prajapati in Kalyan, Thane district. The teenager was electrocuted while on the tin roof of his home, plucking leaves from a tree, authorities reported.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in the Khadegolawali area when Ashutosh inadvertently came into contact with a live electrical wire.

Efforts to save him proved futile, as he was declared deceased at a local hospital. Police have since registered a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)