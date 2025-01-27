Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Teen's Life in Thane

A 17-year-old boy named Ashutosh Prajapati from Kalyan in Thane district tragically died after receiving an electric shock. The incident occurred while he was plucking leaves on the tin roof of his house and accidentally touched a live wire. A case of accidental death was registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:50 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Teen's Life in Thane
electric shock
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident claimed the life of 17-year-old Ashutosh Prajapati in Kalyan, Thane district. The teenager was electrocuted while on the tin roof of his home, plucking leaves from a tree, authorities reported.

The unfortunate incident unfolded on Sunday afternoon in the Khadegolawali area when Ashutosh inadvertently came into contact with a live electrical wire.

Efforts to save him proved futile, as he was declared deceased at a local hospital. Police have since registered a case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025