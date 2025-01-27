Daring Escape: Cyberfraud Accused Freed by 10 in Haryana

A cyberfraud accused was dramatically freed by a group of approximately 10 individuals who ambushed a Haryana Police team in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district. The attackers severely damaged the police vehicle and released the arrested man, taking the driver hostage temporarily.

The shocking incident occurred Sunday night in Kuchaman town, as Haryana Police, who had not notified Rajasthan Police, were transporting the accused back. Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Bishnoi confirmed that the assailants also assaulted the officers before they sought safety in a nearby hotel.

The brazen attack raises concerns about inter-state coordination and law enforcement safety, especially as the attackers successfully overpowered the police and executed a well-planned escape.

