Daring Escape: Cyberfraud Accused Freed by 10 in Haryana
A group of around 10 assailants attacked a Haryana Police team, freeing a cyberfraud accused in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district. The attackers damaged the police vehicle and forced the officers to seek refuge in a hotel. Rajasthan Police were not informed of Haryana Police's operation.
- Country:
- India
A cyberfraud accused was dramatically freed by a group of approximately 10 individuals who ambushed a Haryana Police team in Rajasthan's Deedwana-Kuchaman district. The attackers severely damaged the police vehicle and released the arrested man, taking the driver hostage temporarily.
The shocking incident occurred Sunday night in Kuchaman town, as Haryana Police, who had not notified Rajasthan Police, were transporting the accused back. Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Bishnoi confirmed that the assailants also assaulted the officers before they sought safety in a nearby hotel.
The brazen attack raises concerns about inter-state coordination and law enforcement safety, especially as the attackers successfully overpowered the police and executed a well-planned escape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chilling Downpour: Rajasthan Shivers Under Intense Cold and Rain
Rajasthan's Youth Empowerment Drive: A Path to Success
Empowering Youth: CM Bhajanlal Sharma's Transformative Initiatives in Rajasthan
Tragic Stove Accident Claims Three Lives in Rajasthan
Cyclic incidents of violence continue and we are trying to bring peace to region: Army chief on Manipur situation.