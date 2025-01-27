Militarisation and Adivasi Rights: A Growing Conflict in Bastar
The CPI(ML) Liberation accuses BJP-led governments of waging a war against Adivasis in Chhattisgarh's Bastar through increased militarisation, under the guise of making India Maoist-free by 2026. The party condemns the extra-judicial violence, calls for the release of imprisoned activists, and demands respect for Adivasi rights.
The CPI(ML) Liberation has accused the BJP-led governments in India of launching a militarisation campaign in resource-rich tribal areas like Chhattisgarh's Bastar, labeling it a 'war' on Adivasis.
According to the Left party, security forces killed 47 Maoists in Chhattisgarh in the first three weeks of January alone. Reports indicate 250 Maoists were killed statewide in 2024. Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline of March 2026 to make India Maoist-free, signaling an increase in military camps and use of advanced warfare equipment.
The CPI(ML) calls for halting this 'war of extermination,' providing democratic spaces for Adivasis, and releasing imprisoned activists. Since 2019, 290 security camps have been set up in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, sparking protests against the lack of consent from gram sabhas and illegal resource appropriation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
