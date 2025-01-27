Left Menu

India and China Rebuild Ties with Renewed Initiatives

India and China have unveiled a series of measures to rebuild their ties, including resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and restoring direct flights. The announcements follow talks between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:24 IST
India and China Rebuild Ties with Renewed Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

The governments of India and China have taken substantial steps towards mending their strained ties, highlighted by the decision to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in the summer of 2025. This strategic move was announced after discussions between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Beijing.

In pursuit of a comprehensive normalisation of relations, the two nations also agreed, in principle, to restore direct flights, ensuring better connectivity and fostering people-to-people exchanges. This comes after both countries managed to disengage troops from eastern Ladakh, de-escalating a longstanding border tension.

Additionally, both sides have committed to reviving mechanisms for sharing hydrological data and other collaborative efforts concerning trans-border rivers, as well as renewing dialogues on pressing economic and trade matters. These initiatives were rooted in previous discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025