EU's Sanctions Lift: A New Dawn for Syria

On Monday, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani hailed the European Union's lifting of sanctions on Syria as a 'positive step', expressing his views in a post on X.

This decision marks a pivotal moment, reflecting the EU's shift towards gradually easing restrictions on Syria as delineated in a newly approved roadmap.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, announced the agreement among EU foreign ministers to forge this path forward, signaling a fresh diplomatic chapter in the Syrian-EU relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)