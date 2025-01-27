Left Menu

EU's Sanctions Lift: A New Dawn for Syria

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani praised the European Union's decision to lift sanctions on his country, terming it a positive move. This development follows a roadmap agreed upon by EU foreign ministers to gradually ease restrictions, as stated by Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief.

On Monday, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani hailed the European Union's lifting of sanctions on Syria as a 'positive step', expressing his views in a post on X.

This decision marks a pivotal moment, reflecting the EU's shift towards gradually easing restrictions on Syria as delineated in a newly approved roadmap.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, announced the agreement among EU foreign ministers to forge this path forward, signaling a fresh diplomatic chapter in the Syrian-EU relationship.

