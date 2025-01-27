Delhi Gears Up for Elections: Ensuring Smooth Voting Experience

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, held a high-level meeting to review preparations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, emphasizing law and order, voter participation, and election expenditure monitoring. The meeting, attended by key officials, aimed to ensure a smooth electoral process scheduled for February 5, as per the official statement.

Chief Electoral Officer R. Alice Vaz stressed creating a pleasant polling experience and directed that Voter Information Slips be delivered by January 31. The meeting also addressed home voting provisions for senior citizens and PwDs, security measures for sensitive zones, and strategies to manage election spending.

Transparency in the election process was prioritized, focusing on guideline enforcement and removing defacement from public spaces. The Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation program aims to increase voter awareness and participation, with special efforts to make polling stations accessible to all voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)