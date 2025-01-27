Left Menu

Trump's Defense Shake-Up: Controversy and Change in the Military Sphere

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign executive orders to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion from the military, reinstate troops discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccines, ban transgender service members, and implement an Iron Dome air defense system for the U.S., as confirmed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:28 IST
In a move set to redefine military policy, President Donald Trump is preparing to sign executive orders that would strip diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives from U.S. military operations, detailed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday.

Hegseth, newly appointed and keen to enforce major changes, emphasized reversing past decisions on military personnel, including reinstating troops discharged for vaccine refusal during the pandemic. Additionally, a controversial executive order may once again prevent transgender individuals from serving, rekindling previous debates.

Among these sweeping changes is the planned introduction of an Iron Dome air defense system in the U.S., a project that could take several years to unfold. This defense mechanism, the cornerstone of Israel's protection against regional threats, signifies a pivot in American defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

