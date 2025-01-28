BJP Punjab Protests Against Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
The Punjab BJP plans protests in response to an attempt to vandalize B R Ambedkar's statue in Amritsar. The incident involved Akash Singh, who used a hammer on the statue. It was captured on video and circulated online. Legal action is underway, with police arresting the suspect.
- Country:
- India
The Punjab BJP announced protests across the state following an attempted vandalism of a B R Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, set to occur on Tuesday.
State BJP General Secretary Anil Sareen condemned the incident, urging for a fair judicial investigation to unveil those responsible. Expressing strong disapproval, Sareen stated that forces behind the act must be exposed.
Police apprehended Akash Singh of Moga district on allegations of damaging the Ambedkar statue at a prominent location near the Golden Temple. A video circulated widely on social media, showing Singh using a hammer to assault the statue. The individual was later detained by the authorities for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Punjab
- protests
- Ambedkar
- statue
- vandalism
- Amritsar
- Akash Singh
- police
- investigation
ALSO READ
Unveiling of India's Tallest Lord Ram Statue: A Spiritual Marvel
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Venezuela Accuses Opposition of Vandalism
Supreme Court Relieves Mayawati in Statue Spending Case
Supreme Court Clears Mayawati in Elephant Statue Fund Controversy
Bangladesh's Zero-Tolerance: Crackdown on Shrine Vandalism