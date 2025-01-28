BJP Punjab Protests Against Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

The Punjab BJP announced protests across the state following an attempted vandalism of a B R Ambedkar statue in Amritsar, set to occur on Tuesday.

State BJP General Secretary Anil Sareen condemned the incident, urging for a fair judicial investigation to unveil those responsible. Expressing strong disapproval, Sareen stated that forces behind the act must be exposed.

Police apprehended Akash Singh of Moga district on allegations of damaging the Ambedkar statue at a prominent location near the Golden Temple. A video circulated widely on social media, showing Singh using a hammer to assault the statue. The individual was later detained by the authorities for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)