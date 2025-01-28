Crisis Unfolds as M23 Rebels Seize Goma
Fighting in Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, escalates as M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, take control. The conflict has spread throughout the city, affecting civilians and resulting in severe disruption of services. U.N. officials describe the situation as volatile and dangerous.
Intense fighting has erupted in Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as M23 rebels claim control. The conflict, ongoing for over a decade, escalated with Congolese troops clashing against alleged Rwandan support to the rebels.
Bruno Lemarquis, a senior U.N. official in Congo, confirmed that combat zones have spread to all parts of the city, with chaotic scenes being reported. On Monday, artillery fire hit Goma's city center, tragically impacting civilians, including pregnant women and newborns.
U.N. peacekeepers remain stationed in the area amid the volatile situation. The conflict has disrupted essential services, including internet and electricity, affecting millions living in this key humanitarian hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
