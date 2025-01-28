Left Menu

Crisis Unfolds as M23 Rebels Seize Goma

Fighting in Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, escalates as M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, take control. The conflict has spread throughout the city, affecting civilians and resulting in severe disruption of services. U.N. officials describe the situation as volatile and dangerous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 00:06 IST
Crisis Unfolds as M23 Rebels Seize Goma

Intense fighting has erupted in Goma, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, as M23 rebels claim control. The conflict, ongoing for over a decade, escalated with Congolese troops clashing against alleged Rwandan support to the rebels.

Bruno Lemarquis, a senior U.N. official in Congo, confirmed that combat zones have spread to all parts of the city, with chaotic scenes being reported. On Monday, artillery fire hit Goma's city center, tragically impacting civilians, including pregnant women and newborns.

U.N. peacekeepers remain stationed in the area amid the volatile situation. The conflict has disrupted essential services, including internet and electricity, affecting millions living in this key humanitarian hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025