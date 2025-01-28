Left Menu

India and China Set to Rebuild Ties: Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and Direct Flights Planned

India and China announced measures to rebuild ties, including resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in 2025 and reinstating direct flights. Talks between senior diplomats highlighted people-centric steps, cooperation on trans-border rivers, and efforts to address economic issues. This follows recent troop disengagement in Ladakh.

In a significant diplomatic development, India and China have agreed to resume the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by 2025 and reinstate direct flights between the two nations. These decisions came after comprehensive talks in Beijing, aimed at stabilizing and rebuilding bilateral relations after recent military disengagements in Ladakh.

The discussions, led by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, focused on people-centric measures to enhance cooperation. Both sides committed to reviving expert-level meetings to resume hydrological data exchange and boost trans-border river collaboration.

This diplomatic thaw is part of broader efforts to mend ties, as emphasized in earlier talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping. The countries aim to leverage the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025 to strengthen public diplomacy and mutual understanding.

