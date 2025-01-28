Man Sentenced to Decade in Jail for Rape under Pretext of Marriage

A man has been handed a ten-year jail sentence for raping a woman multiple times under the guise of marriage, as confirmed by police on Monday.

The court, presided by Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar, also imposed a Rs 1,01,500 fine on the accused, Surendra Singh, for his actions.

The case came to light when the victim contacted police in July 2022, alleging she was repeatedly raped by her deceased husband's acquaintance, Singh, starting March that year. The case culminated with Singh's arrest on August 4, 2022, and his subsequent conviction.

