Man Sentenced to Decade in Jail for Rape under Pretext of Marriage
A man, Surendra Singh, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for raping a woman on the false promise of marriage. The court also fined him Rs 1,01,500 after the woman filed a complaint, leading to his arrest. The incidents began in March 2022.
A man has been handed a ten-year jail sentence for raping a woman multiple times under the guise of marriage, as confirmed by police on Monday.
The court, presided by Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar, also imposed a Rs 1,01,500 fine on the accused, Surendra Singh, for his actions.
The case came to light when the victim contacted police in July 2022, alleging she was repeatedly raped by her deceased husband's acquaintance, Singh, starting March that year. The case culminated with Singh's arrest on August 4, 2022, and his subsequent conviction.
