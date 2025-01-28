Escalation in Goma: M23 Rebels' Advance Sparks Tension

In a dramatic escalation of conflict, the M23 rebels, backed by Rwandan troops, have surged into Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo. This marks the most significant advancement in over a decade of turmoil following the Rwandan genocide.

The Congolese government and the United Nations have accused Rwanda of dispatching soldiers across the border, a claim Rwandan officials contest, adding fuel to the already simmering tensions in the region.

As civilian casualties rise and the humanitarian crisis deepens, international attention intensifies, urging immediate diplomatic actions to prevent the situation from descending into a full-blown regional war.

(With inputs from agencies.)