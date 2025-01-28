Tension Escalates as M23 Rebels Seize Goma

M23 rebels, reportedly supported by Rwandan troops, have marched into Goma, Eastern Congo's largest city, raising the stakes in a conflict that has simmered for over a decade. The United Nations has confirmed that regular Rwandan soldiers are aiding the M23, as explosions and gunfire continue throughout the city.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the M23-aligned Congo River Alliance, claims his forces now control the city, though these reports are still subject to verification amid contradictory accounts from the ground. Meanwhile, Congolese officials maintain that government forces hold strategic positions within Goma, with resistance pockets adding to the chaos.

The conflict has regional implications, drawing in accusations and military exchanges between Congo and Rwanda. As humanitarian organizations caution against further displacement of civilians, the international community urges de-escalation and renewed peace negotiations. The U.N. Security Council plans to convene for urgent discussions on this crisis.

