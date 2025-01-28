Left Menu

Tension Escalates as M23 Rebels Seize Goma

The M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, have entered Goma, escalating the decade-long conflict. With varying reports on the extent of control and ongoing gunfire, the situation remains volatile. The crisis threatens to displace more civilians, as accusations of Rwandan military involvement intensify tensions regionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 03:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

M23 rebels, reportedly supported by Rwandan troops, have marched into Goma, Eastern Congo's largest city, raising the stakes in a conflict that has simmered for over a decade. The United Nations has confirmed that regular Rwandan soldiers are aiding the M23, as explosions and gunfire continue throughout the city.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the M23-aligned Congo River Alliance, claims his forces now control the city, though these reports are still subject to verification amid contradictory accounts from the ground. Meanwhile, Congolese officials maintain that government forces hold strategic positions within Goma, with resistance pockets adding to the chaos.

The conflict has regional implications, drawing in accusations and military exchanges between Congo and Rwanda. As humanitarian organizations caution against further displacement of civilians, the international community urges de-escalation and renewed peace negotiations. The U.N. Security Council plans to convene for urgent discussions on this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

