Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asserted that the current mobilisation rules must remain unchanged as the nation faces the rigours of nearly three years of warfare. Speaking in an interview, he emphasized the potential disaster if soldiers were to leave the frontline en masse, stating that it would give Russian President Vladimir Putin an opportunity to 'kill us all.'

Parliament, last year, approved new mobilisation rules, which included lowering the age of mobilisation and narrowing exemptions, yet Ukraine's forces still find themselves significantly outnumbered by Russian adversaries. 'The wartime situation demands a full mobilisation of people and resources,' Zelenskiy noted, stressing the need to expedite efforts to end the conflict decisively.

With Russia controlling about 20% of Ukraine's territory and making rapid gains in the east, Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian leaders have dismissed suggestions from some U.S. politicians to lower the draft age further, arguing it doesn't address the core issue of insufficient armaments for Ukrainian forces at the front.

