Left Menu

Zelenskiy Stands Firm on Mobilisation Amid War Crisis

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasizes the necessity of current mobilisation rules amid ongoing war with Russia. Despite lower draft age and fewer exemptions, Ukraine's forces remain outmatched. With critical areas under Russian pressure, Zelenskiy stresses urgency to end the conflict, ensuring Ukraine's defensive stance isn't compromised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 04:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 04:01 IST
Zelenskiy Stands Firm on Mobilisation Amid War Crisis
Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has asserted that the current mobilisation rules must remain unchanged as the nation faces the rigours of nearly three years of warfare. Speaking in an interview, he emphasized the potential disaster if soldiers were to leave the frontline en masse, stating that it would give Russian President Vladimir Putin an opportunity to 'kill us all.'

Parliament, last year, approved new mobilisation rules, which included lowering the age of mobilisation and narrowing exemptions, yet Ukraine's forces still find themselves significantly outnumbered by Russian adversaries. 'The wartime situation demands a full mobilisation of people and resources,' Zelenskiy noted, stressing the need to expedite efforts to end the conflict decisively.

With Russia controlling about 20% of Ukraine's territory and making rapid gains in the east, Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian leaders have dismissed suggestions from some U.S. politicians to lower the draft age further, arguing it doesn't address the core issue of insufficient armaments for Ukrainian forces at the front.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025