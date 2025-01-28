Left Menu

Israel Stands Firm on Gaza Peace Deal Amid Hostage Crisis

Israel remains committed to the Gaza peace deal until all hostages are returned. Deputy Chief Fares Saeb confirmed adherence despite challenges, like Hamas breaching the agreement. With 90 captives still held, progress is underway, as Qatar's involvement aims to facilitate further releases.

Israel Stands Firm on Gaza Peace Deal Amid Hostage Crisis
Israel is determined to uphold the Gaza peace agreement until all remaining hostages are returned safely, as stated by Fares Saeb, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy. The commitment remains firm despite breaches in the deal, such as the recent non-release of a female hostage by Hamas.

Ongoing negotiations, facilitated by Qatar, are set to ensure the release of several hostages in the coming days, including civilian Arbel Yehoud and two other captives. This step is critical for the peace process and has led to a tentative agreement allowing Palestinians to return to northern Gaza.

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh lauded the progressive steps in the Middle East, viewing them as pivotal for long-term conflict resolution. The minister underlined the importance of addressing terrorism assertively, emphasizing India's concern over rising global intolerance threatening peace and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

