Navigating Voluntary Assisted Dying: Lack of Awareness Poses Challenges

Voluntary assisted dying is now lawful across all Australian states, allowing terminally ill adults to choose their end-of-life path. However, awareness is low, as revealed by a Queensland survey where only 33% knew of its legality.

The survey highlights significant barriers, such as doctors' restricted discussions and conscientious objections, limiting public knowledge of this option. Many Australians remain uninformed, despite the legal landscape.

Efforts are needed to boost awareness through media campaigns and educational initiatives targeted at patient groups and health practitioners. Ensuring informed discussions about this choice will empower Australians in making end-of-life decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)