Left Menu

Tragic Losses in Congo: South African Peacekeepers in Peril

Four additional South African soldiers have died in clashes with M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This brings the total peacekeeping casualties to 13. Despite the losses, the South African National Defence Force remains committed to U.N. and Southern African missions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:07 IST
Tragic Losses in Congo: South African Peacekeepers in Peril
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed the lives of four more South African soldiers, the government has confirmed. This tragic development follows a surge in hostilities with the M23 rebels, boosting the total death toll of South African peacekeepers to 13 in the past week.

The Department of Defence reported that on Monday, M23 rebels targeted Goma airport in eastern Congo with mortar attacks, which killed three soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Another soldier, injured in earlier combat, succumbed to wounds from a battle over the last three days.

Despite these grim developments, the South African defense ministry reaffirms its dedication to peacekeeping efforts in Congo through the United Nations-mandated MONUSCO and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025