Tragic Losses in Congo: South African Peacekeepers in Peril

The conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed the lives of four more South African soldiers, the government has confirmed. This tragic development follows a surge in hostilities with the M23 rebels, boosting the total death toll of South African peacekeepers to 13 in the past week.

The Department of Defence reported that on Monday, M23 rebels targeted Goma airport in eastern Congo with mortar attacks, which killed three soldiers from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Another soldier, injured in earlier combat, succumbed to wounds from a battle over the last three days.

Despite these grim developments, the South African defense ministry reaffirms its dedication to peacekeeping efforts in Congo through the United Nations-mandated MONUSCO and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)