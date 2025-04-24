Congo and M23 Rebels: A Fragile Step Towards Peace
The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have pledged to work towards peace following Doha talks, despite frustrations. Both parties agreed to cease hostilities and condemned hate speech. However, disagreements over confidence-building measures remain, as diplomats push for a truce amid ongoing regional violence.
In a significant development, the Democratic Republic of Congo and M23 rebels, who are allegedly backed by Rwanda, have committed to working towards peace following discussions in Qatar. This comes after a flare-up in violence in January, which heightened fears of a broader regional conflict.
The two sides issued identical statements, expressing their commitment to a ceasefire and a rejection of hate speech. However, negotiations were marred by frustrations over their slow progress, with disagreements on confidence-building measures such as the release of prisoners accused of links to Rwanda, threatening to derail talks.
Despite these hurdles, Qatar's diplomatic intervention led to a joint pledge to continue truce efforts. This move is seen as a critical step in resolving the longstanding conflict rooted in the Rwandan genocide, although fresh fighting has erupted recently in the Congolese region of Walikale.
