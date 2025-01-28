Crisis in Goma: Hospitals Overwhelmed Amidst M23 Conflict
The city of Goma in eastern Congo is in crisis as hospitals are inundated with patients suffering from gunshot, mortar, and shrapnel wounds. The escalation is due to the M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, moving into the city. The humanitarian situation remains dire with reports of severe resistance and casualties.
Goma, a city in eastern Congo, is facing a dire crisis as medical facilities struggle to keep up with the influx of wounded civilians. Many of these injuries are the result of gunfire, mortar shells, and shrapnel.
Recent clashes intensified when M23 rebels, suspected to be backed by Rwanda, advanced into Goma. Despite this push, they meet ongoing resistance from Congolese forces and local militias. The violence has led to streets littered with bodies and a humanitarian emergency.
Jens Laerke from the U.N. highlighted the severe humanitarian conditions, a sentiment echoed by health officials and agencies who report hospitals are at capacity, with harrowing cases of health workers and patients being caught in the crossfire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
